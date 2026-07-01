NACS names successor to Superintendent Wayne Barker

Just weeks after Superintendent Wayne Barker announced his intent to retire, the Northwest Allen County Schools board announced a plan to elevate an assistant superintendent to the position.

Brandon Bitting is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Safety. He has been with the school district since 2013.

According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, Bitting would assume the role in July 2027. Barker and Bitting would work together to create a smooth transition.

“Following a thoughtful succession planning process, the Board believes Dr. Bitting is the right leader to build upon the strong tradition of excellence at Northwest Allen County Schools,” said Board President Liz Hathaway. “His leadership skills, experience, character, and dedication will bless our district. We look forward to working together with Dr. Bitting as we serve our students, staff, families, and community.”

While at NACS, Bitting has worked as an assistant principal and a principal at Carroll High School.

Before coming to the district, Bitting worked as an assistant principal at Central Noble High School. He also worked as a science teacher and coach at both Central Noble and Fremont high schools.

The board will consider the issue later this month.