HUD sending $2.3 million to Fort Wayne Housing Authority

The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is disseminating $40 million to different community organizations that work to prevent homelessness. The Fort Wayne Housing Authority was chosen to get $2.3 million of that fund. Officials said the funding should help both enhance current programs and create new ones to help impoverished people find and keep stable housing.

Fort Wayne Housing Authority Director George Guy said the money should help people avoid evictions.

“If they participate in the program, there would be a limited time where their rent won’t go up to allow them to build some wealth to maybe own a home,” Guy said.

HUD announced this month it would send out that money to multiple organizations “to prevent evictions and to prevent homelessness.”

Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman said in a statement “We are releasing $40 million to support our local partners, who are providing a crucial lifeline to people who risk losing their homes, particularly people of color, who disproportionately face eviction.”

Guy said he believes poverty and homelessness can go down with more educational and job training programs. He said this money will allow the Fort Wayne Housing Authority to create more job training programs to get more people employed at well-paying jobs. He said the organization will measure success of this grant by how much wages go up in low-income communities.