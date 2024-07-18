Dem gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick visits Fort Wayne for reproductive rights town hall

Jennifer McCormick, the Democrat running for governor, visited Fort Wayne Wednesday to hold a town hall about reproductive rights in the state at the Allen County Public Library, one of many she has hosted around the state as she faces off against Republican Mike Braun.

She was joined by Kylie Adolph, who is running for the open 3rd congressional district seat against republican nominee Marlin Stutzman. Adolph said the issue of reproductive rights has continuously come up as they’ve toured the district.

“More than anything it’s important to voters," she said. "When we’re talking about reproductive rights, it’s more than just a singular issue. You know when you go around the district, women are talking about access to healthcare, families are talking about how hospitals are closing down in our rural communities, birthing centers are closing down in our rural communities.”

McCormick answered a range of questions about reproductive health, sexual education and healthcare in the state. She also criticized Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which was enacted following the Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and voiced her concerns that state Republicans intend to make the restrictions even tighter.

According to Bowen Center for Public Affairs, a 2023 survey found Hoosiers fairly divided on abortion, with only a slight majority believing it should be legal in most or all cases. But only about 10 percent of respondents believed it should be illegal in all cases.