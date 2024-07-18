Fort Wayne Trails debuts accessible trails map

Fort Wayne Trails announced a partnership with AWS Foundation last week to create accessible trail maps, ensuring everyone can more easily navigate the Allen County trails, regardless of age or ability.

The maps divide the county in four quadrants, providing detailed information about the trails in that area. They also feature larger font sizes and bolder colors to enhance readability and make it easier for people with vision impairments.

They also include a sticker sheet to mark important places on the maps, such as homes, restrooms, schools, mile markers and blank stickers for more personalized use.

Fort Wayne Trails worked with AWS Foundation, The League, The Inclusion Institute, CASS Housing and Citilink to gather feedback on how to make the maps more accessible.

The trail maps are available at AWS Foundation, The League, Turnstone and Fort Wayne Trails. Fort Wayne Trails plans to use the feedback they received to create more accessible county and downtown maps next year.