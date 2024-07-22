© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message

New sculptural markers planned for City of Fort Wayne entry points

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
1 of 3  — I69 and Dupont.jpg
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
Photo provided / Design Collaborative
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
2 of 3  — US30 and Flaugh.jpg
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
Photo provided / Design Collaborative
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
3 of 3  — I69 and Jefferson.jpg
An artist's rendering of the new signage proposed for entrances to Fort Wayne.
Photo provided / Design Collaborative

On Monday, Fort Wayne city officials showed off new concepts for sculptural markers to be placed at various entries to the city.

The markers, created by Design Collaborative, will be at I-69 and Jefferson Boulevard, I-69 and DuPont Road, and then on U.S. 30 at Flaugh Road.

The markers along the interstate will cost $750,000, with that money coming from local income tax dollars approved by Fort Wayne City Council last year. Those markers are likely to be installed in 2025, according to a release from the city.

Funding for the marker on U.S. 30 has not yet been approved, and will need to come from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission through tax increment financing money. Approval is expected to come in 2025.

In coming up with the artwork, Design Collaborative referenced the All in Allen Comprehensive Plan, the ACT Allen County Together, the Art for All Fort Wayne Public Art Master Plan and Front Door Fort Wayne.

All three designs incorporate the name of the city in some form.
Tags
Government local newsThe City of Fort WayneCity of Fort WayneFort Wayne
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green