New sculptural markers planned for City of Fort Wayne entry points

On Monday, Fort Wayne city officials showed off new concepts for sculptural markers to be placed at various entries to the city.

The markers, created by Design Collaborative, will be at I-69 and Jefferson Boulevard, I-69 and DuPont Road, and then on U.S. 30 at Flaugh Road.

The markers along the interstate will cost $750,000, with that money coming from local income tax dollars approved by Fort Wayne City Council last year. Those markers are likely to be installed in 2025, according to a release from the city.

Funding for the marker on U.S. 30 has not yet been approved, and will need to come from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission through tax increment financing money. Approval is expected to come in 2025.

In coming up with the artwork, Design Collaborative referenced the All in Allen Comprehensive Plan, the ACT Allen County Together, the Art for All Fort Wayne Public Art Master Plan and Front Door Fort Wayne.

All three designs incorporate the name of the city in some form.