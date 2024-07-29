© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City of Fort Wayne to host open house for Pufferbelly Bridge concepts

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:21 PM EDT
An artist's rendering of what the walking bridge over Coliseum Boulevard will look like
Photo provided
/
City of Fort Wayne
An artist's rendering of what the walking bridge over Coliseum Boulevard will look like

After a private donation kickstarted the funding process for the Pufferbelly walking bridge that will go over Coliseum Boulevard, the Fort Wayne Department of Public Works announced it wants the public to see the concept for that bridge.

The city hosting an open house Wednesday evening from 6:45 to 7:30 at Roller Dome North on Coliseum Boulevard at Lima Road.

About two weeks ago, local businessman Jim Vann gave $5 million to the city to help build the new bridge.

The city said it hopes a federal grant will pay for the remaining construction costs, and hope construction can begin in 2026.
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
