Fort Wayne City Council passes budget, cuts narrowed down to $600,000

After weeks of negotiation, the City of Fort Wayne has its budget approved for the next fiscal year.

City Council spent several hours Tuesday night combing through proposed cuts made by various members the last few weeks.

In total, $4 million in cuts were proposed, but only $600,000 made it into the approved budget. The cuts that survived were $200,000 towards a mayoral chief of staff position, another $200,000 for a Waynedale vehicle hub for the fire department, and salary cuts to newly-established positions.

Mayor Sharon Tucker released a statement calling Fort Wayne “a city that continues to grow and achieve positive results for residents and neighborhoods with fiscal discipline at the forefront.”

She also expressed disappointment at the number of party-line votes. Many of the cuts were decided by the body’s Republican majority 6-3.

The Fiscal Year 2025 budget takes effect November 1.