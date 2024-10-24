© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
You can watch the final Indiana gubernatorial debate here.

Fort Wayne City Council passes budget, cuts narrowed down to $600,000

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
Fort Wayne City Hall
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne City Hall

After weeks of negotiation, the City of Fort Wayne has its budget approved for the next fiscal year.

City Council spent several hours Tuesday night combing through proposed cuts made by various members the last few weeks.

In total, $4 million in cuts were proposed, but only $600,000 made it into the approved budget. The cuts that survived were $200,000 towards a mayoral chief of staff position, another $200,000 for a Waynedale vehicle hub for the fire department, and salary cuts to newly-established positions.

Mayor Sharon Tucker released a statement calling Fort Wayne “a city that continues to grow and achieve positive results for residents and neighborhoods with fiscal discipline at the forefront.”

She also expressed disappointment at the number of party-line votes. Many of the cuts were decided by the body’s Republican majority 6-3.

The Fiscal Year 2025 budget takes effect November 1.
Tags
Government local newsThe City of Fort WayneCity of Fort WayneFort WayneSharon TuckerMayor Sharon TuckerFort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard