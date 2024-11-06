© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Marlin Stutzman claims 3rd District seat again

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:09 AM EST
Republican Marlin Stutzman celebrates his victory at the GOP watch party on election night.
Dave Gong
/
for WBOI News
Republican Marlin Stutzman celebrates his victory at the GOP watch party on election night.

Republican Marlin Stutzman won Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Tuesday with 57% of the vote, defeating Democrat Kiley Adolph and Libertarian Jarrad Lancaster.

Stutzman previously held the seat from 2010 to 2017.

Adolph received 40% of the vote and Lancaster received 3%.

Stutzman left the seat in 2016 when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.

He had a chance to get his old seat back when current Republican Rep. Jim Banks announced his plans to run for an open senate seat.

Banks won that seat handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial results, defeating Democrat Valerie McKray.
Tags
Government Election 2024Marlin Stutzman
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott