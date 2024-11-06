Marlin Stutzman claims 3rd District seat again

Republican Marlin Stutzman won Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Tuesday with 57% of the vote, defeating Democrat Kiley Adolph and Libertarian Jarrad Lancaster.

Stutzman previously held the seat from 2010 to 2017.

Adolph received 40% of the vote and Lancaster received 3%.

Stutzman left the seat in 2016 when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.

He had a chance to get his old seat back when current Republican Rep. Jim Banks announced his plans to run for an open senate seat.

Banks won that seat handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial results, defeating Democrat Valerie McKray.