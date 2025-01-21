City to present Leesburg Road extension at public meeting

The City of Fort Wayne is holding an open house this week to inform residents about the proposed Leesburg Road expansion project in the Nebraska neighborhood.

The $11.9 million project is the largest of four neighborhood infrastructure projects approved by the city council at its Dec. 4 meeting.

It will extend Leesburg Road south from Main Street, tying it into West Jefferson Boulevard. The intersection will have a signal, and a roundabout.

The roundabout will feature a new public art structure: the Wounded Veterans Memorial Monument.

Other features of the project include a bridge over Junk Ditch, ADA-compliant sidewalks and street lighting.

Project representatives from the city and the contractors will be on hand Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 857 at 2202 W. Main Street to answer questions about the project.