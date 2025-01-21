© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
City to present Leesburg Road extension at public meeting

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green,
Ella Abbott
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
The Leesburg Road extension project will provide a new connection between West Jefferson Boulevard and Main Street.
Rendering from City of Fort Wayne
/
City of Fort Wayne
The City of Fort Wayne is holding an open house this week to inform residents about the proposed Leesburg Road expansion project in the Nebraska neighborhood.

The City of Fort Wayne is holding an open house this week to inform residents about the proposed Leesburg Road expansion project in the Nebraska neighborhood.

The $11.9 million project is the largest of four neighborhood infrastructure projects approved by the city council at its Dec. 4 meeting.

It will extend Leesburg Road south from Main Street, tying it into West Jefferson Boulevard. The intersection will have a signal, and a roundabout.

The roundabout will feature a new public art structure: the Wounded Veterans Memorial Monument.

Other features of the project include a bridge over Junk Ditch, ADA-compliant sidewalks and street lighting.

Project representatives from the city and the contractors will be on hand Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 857 at 2202 W. Main Street to answer questions about the project.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
