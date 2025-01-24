Local officials respond to concerns over immigration policy changes

Editor's Note: A version of this article translated into Spanish is available at the bottom of this page. Translation by WBOI's Richard Sanchez.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker responded Friday to concerns about increasing immigration enforcement activity in the days following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In her statement issued Friday afternoon, Tucker says she values “each person who calls Fort Wayne home as a contributing member of our community.”

Trump ran on promises of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, and has rolled back civil rights protections for a broad swath of the U.S. population in his first few days in office. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE agents have been reportedly rounding up suspected undocumented immigrants in communities around the country in recent days.

Fort Wayne has a long history of immigration, including Germans in the 19th century, to Irish, and most recently Burmese along with Mexican and others from Central and South America.

Tucker also stressed that City Hall and the Fort Wayne Police Department do not “have a say in these challenging circumstances that are unfolding.”

Tucker says that ICE agents are allowed to carry out their duties, and that the city can not interfere, nor can police intervene or assist in civil immigration enforcement.

Mayor Tucker's statement in full:

I recognize that there is concern about the current immigration situation. My office and local government do not have jurisdiction over immigration matters, as it is a federal government issue. By law, ICE is allowed to carry out its duties. The City of Fort Wayne cannot interfere, but local law enforcement is not in a position to assist or intervene in civil immigration enforcement.



Fort Wayne is a city with a rich history of immigration. For more than two centuries, our community has been enriched by the talents, skills, and cultures of all who live and thrive in Fort Wayne. We’re stronger and more vibrant because of the diversity we enjoy here.



I want everyone to feel a sense of safety and security in our great city, but as difficult as it is to share with all of you, my office and our team at the Fort Wayne Police Department do not have a say in these challenging circumstances that are unfolding."



The city's statement came a day after Fort Wayne Community Schools sent out a letter to parents reassuring the district’s commitment to student’s safety, regardless of immigration status, race, country of origin, religion or sexual orientation.

In his flurry of executive orders earlier in the week, Trump allowed federal authorities to arrest people in or near schools and churches, which immigration agents had previously been directed to avoid.

In response to a request for comment, an FWCS official said they are “not commenting beyond the letter at this time,” but did say it was not a response to a concern about absences.

School districts across the country have been sending similar notices to families following the election in November. The letter from FWCS established the district “is committed to not asking about a student or parent’s immigration status” at any time and will continue to follow local, state and federal policy regarding who can contact students during the day and see their documents.

FWCS’ letter also reassures parents the district doesn’t allow anyone to enter buildings without permission or proper clearance. If anyone is unsure, the district encourages them to contact their child’s school.

The full text of the letter sent by FWCS:

Dear FWCS Families,



We understand that many families in our district are worried and unsure about what is happening. This is because of discussions happening across the country, especially about changes to immigration laws. Fort Wayne Community Schools wants to make sure that all students and families feel safe and welcome at school. This is true no matter what their immigration status, where they are from, their race, religion, sexual orientation, or anything else. We value our students from different backgrounds. We believe that all students should be able to learn without being afraid.



FWCS is committed to not asking about a student or parent's immigration status. This includes during enrollment. We will continue to follow school safety rules, district policy, and state and federal laws. These laws tell us who can contact students during the school day and who can see student documents. FWCS is not allowed to share personal student information with anyone without permission from the parents. We also do not allow people to enter our school buildings without permission and proper clearance.



When families are unsure about things, Fort Wayne Community Schools will be a place where students can keep learning and growing. If you or your child need help, please contact your child's school.

El jueves, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS - Escuelas Comunitarias de Fort Wayne) aseguró su compromiso a proteger sus estudiantes, sin importar su estado migratorio, raza, país de origen, religión, o orientación sexual en una carta a padres.

La carta llegó después del inauguración del Presidente Donald Trump el lunes, después de lo cual firmó varios órdenes ejecutivos relacionados a migrantes y refugiados. Uno de los órdenes incluyó permitir a agentes federales arrestar a gente en escuelas e iglesias, lugares que antes los agentes fueron ordenados a evitar.

Un oficial de FWCS dijo “no vamos a comentar más de lo que hay en la carta en este momento”, pero aseguró que no es una respuesta a una preocupación por ausencias.

Distritos escolares a través del país han mandado avisos similares a familias después de la elección en noviembre. La carta de FWCS establece que el distrito “está comprometido a nunca preguntar a estudiantes o padres de su estado migratorio” y continuar siguiendo póliza local, estatal, y federal acerca de quién pueden contactar estudiantes durante el día para ver documentos.

La carta de FWCS también asegura a padres que el distrito no permite que nadie entre a sus edificios sin permiso o autorización adecuada. Si alguien no está seguro, el distrito le recomienda contactar la escuela de su niño.

La alcaldesa de Fort Wayne Sharon Tucker respondió a preocupaciones sobre la creciente actividad de control de immigracion desde la inauguración del Presidente Trump.

En su mensaje, Tucker dice que ella valora “cada persona que llama Fort Wayne su hogar como un miembro contribuyente de nuestra comunidad”.

En los últimos días, se ha reportado que agentes de ICE han arrestado gente sospechados de ser inmigrantes indocumentados en varios lugares del país.

Tucker también recalcó que el municipio y la policía de Fort Wayne “no tienen voz durante estas circunstancias difíciles”. La alcaldesa dijo que agentes de ICE están permitidos a llevar a cabo sus servicios, y que la ciudad no puede interferir, ni la policía puede intervenir o asistir en la aplicación de la ley migratorio.