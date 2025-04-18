New Allen County jail construction is underway

The outside of the new Allen County Jail is well into construction, with an expected completion of 2027.

Walls have begun to go up, creating the layout of the new $320 million jail on the old International Harvester factory.

The Allen County Jail project drew controversy from those arguing against its necessity and those concerned about the location. Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown said she hopes people understand that the county is doing what it is legally required to do.

“We needed to do not only what we needed to do, but the setting itself is not going to create any kind of obstruction to their daily life," she said.

According to Brown, the jail wasn’t something the county necessarily wanted to do, but needed to meet the needs of the incarcerated individuals according to the federal court ruling.

Officials from Weigand Construction said, despite challenges from the weather, the jail is still on track for an expected completion date of November 2027.