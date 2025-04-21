Activists rally downtown and gather food for Community Harvest

Individuals continued to protest against the Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency at the Allen County Courthouse Green on Saturday. Rally goers also turned the protest into a day of action to feed the hungry.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News Protesters lined either side of South Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse to hold signs, chant and show dissent for ongoing federal policies.

Protesters lined the intersection of Main Street and South Clinton on Saturday afternoon, both sides of the sidewalk filled with people holding signs up for passing cars.

In front of the courthouse, six barrels from Community Harvest Food Bank were lined up near the doors. The protest, organized by Women United for Progress Allen County (WUFPAC), asked those coming out to bring food to donate to the food bank.

Chris Brinneman is an administrator with WUFPAC. She said they wanted to encourage people to come out to use their voices, but not to stop there.

“Sharing our voice is good, but turning that into action that benefits the community is what we thought we needed to do as a next step," Brinneman said.

Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture announced $1 billion in cuts to local food banks. Brinneman said if needs aren’t being met by policy at the state and federal levels, then communities have to step up to help meet those needs.

Brinneman didn’t have an exact number of cans of food they’d collected, but she says she herself had to empty those six bins eight times over the two hour rally.