© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

City of Fort Wayne presents homelessness strategy to City Council

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
Homeless Services Manager for the City of Fort Wayne Amanda Fall presents a breakdown of what the city has been doing to address homelessness over the last six months to City Council on Tuesday.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Homeless Services Manager for the City of Fort Wayne Amanda Fall presents a breakdown of what the city has been doing to address homelessness over the last six months to City Council on Tuesday.

After two city councilmen raised issues about how they felt the City of Fort Wayne was addressing homelessness, city officials explained their approach during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Amanda Fall is the manager of Homeless Services for Fort Wayne, a position that was created only six months ago. She presented the city’s ongoing efforts to the council, including solutions, and how the council can be involved.

“Council, I know you’ve wanted to know what role you play in this," Fall said. "We need your continued support for cross sector collaboration, we need flexible funding for the strategies we are creating and we need investment in long-term solutions.”

The presentation came after two weeks of friction between the city and Council President Russ Jehl and Councilman Dr. Scott Myers. The councilmen sent a letter recommending approaches to homelessness from other communities.

The city attorney responded with a letter of her own, with three pages detailing ongoing programs.

Jehl called the letter “a headscratcher.”

At the meeting, Fall laid out what the city is working on; bridging gaps to permanent housing, making shelters more accessible and increasing affordable housing.

She emphasized the strategy was ongoing.

Jehl offered to partner to request money from opioid funds from the state at the next legislative session.
Tags
Government The City of Fort WayneFort Wayne City CouncilHomelessnessRuss JehlMayor Sharon TuckerFort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott
Related Content