City of Fort Wayne identifies developer for North River project

Kansas City-based PB Development, the development affiliate of Price Brothers, won the City of Fort Wayne’s North River District project.

In a press release, Mayor Sharon Tucker says the project is critical to continue the city and regional economic growth and momentum.

Housing and the North River Fieldhouse are primary focuses for the district. The fieldhouse would be a 160,000-square foot building with an approximate $50 million price tag.

The property to be developed sits alongside Clinton Street east of Harrison and bounded by Fourth Street. At its western edge, the development backs up against the Bloomingdale Neighborhood.

The 29-acre site was a former rail and scrap yard. It has not been used since 2006.

Twenty different development firms submitted their qualifications to Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Department. A committee was formed to evaluate all of them, and settled on PB Development.

Fort Wayne city officials say the firm has developed a number of housing projects, as well as a sports and entertainment complex located in Overland Park, Kansas.

The North River Fieldhouse could house a variety of indoor sports from pickleball to flag football and baseball.

