Long time Allen County judge announces retirement

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull announced she will not seek re-election to the bench after nearly 30 years of service. Instead, Gull will be retiring at the end of the year, when her current term ends.

Gull was elected in 1996, filling a vacancy created by Judge Philip R. Thieme (Theme) when he retired. She went on to run unopposed in four subsequent elections.

In 2002, Gull took over Allen County’s drug court program and has presided over it since. Her efforts for jury reform led to the creation of the Indiana Jury Rules and she received the G. Munsterman Award for Jury Innovation from the National Center for State Courts in 2015.

Along with Judge Thomas Felts, Gull helped establish the first Joint Veterans’ Treatment Court Program in 2013.

In a release, Gull says she’s retiring because she knew she wouldn’t complete another six-year term and wanted voters to have the opportunity to choose her replacement.

Gull’s term ends on Dec. 31.