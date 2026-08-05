Moss ousts Connelly in Allen County commissioner Republican primary recount

Allen County Councilman Paul Moss won his recount against Ewelina Connelly in the Republican primary race for Allen County Commissioner District 3.

The recount was completed earlier this week by the Allen County Election Board.

In the end, Moss ended up with 10,623 votes, the same tally with which he finished after the May primary.

Connelly finished with 10,557 votes.

Moss will face Democrat Jorge Fernandez in November.

The commissioners’ race was one of two recounts from the May primary election. Late last month, Republican Darren Vogt dropped his challenge to incumbent State Senator Liz Brown.

Vogt, a staffer for Republican Senator Jim Banks, lost to Brown by a mere 14 votes.