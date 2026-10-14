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Fort Wayne City Council nixes data center moratorium

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
A brand-new City of Fort Wayne water tower went up next to the Google data center on the city's southeast side. Water usage is a concern around data center development.
Rebecca Green
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WBOI News
A brand-new City of Fort Wayne water tower went up next to the Google data center on the city's southeast side. Water usage is a concern around data center development.

Two ordinances designed to slow the pace of data center development in Fort Wayne failed in the city council Tuesday night.

Proposed by Councilwoman Rohli Booker, the first ordinance would have created a committee to evaluate the environmental and community impact of hyperscale developments. It failed three votes to five.

A second ordinance proposed by Booker to create a moratorium on data center development failed in a 4-4 tie. Both ordinances had been tabled since September.

In re-introducing the ordinances, Booker told colleagues she did not feel that either ordinance sent a message that the city was not open for development. Rather, it sent the message that the city wants to get its own business in order before the next development is proposed, she said.

Councilman Dr. Scott Meyers said that the Fort Wayne plan commission is beginning work on definitions for data centers and hyperscale development.

Neither ordinance would have impacted the Google data center already under construction in Fort Wayne.
Tags
Government Data CentersGoogle data centerFort Wayne City Council
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green