Caleb Young returned to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, November 14, to conduct works by John Adams, Sergei Prokofiev, and Antonin Dvořák. Young was associate conductor of the orchestra. He was very energetic and animated in his conducting.

Caleb Young returned to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, November 14, to conduct works by John Adams, Sergei Prokofiev, and Antonin Dvorak. Young was associate conductor of the orchestra.

American composer and conductor John Adams was commissioned by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in 1985 to write a short and delightful work, “The Chairman Dances,” which is subtitled “Foxtrot for Orchestra.” It was essentially drawn from “outtakes” of Adams’ popular opera “Nixon in China.” The inspiration for both works was President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, where he met both Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai; this led to the normalization of relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.

Composer John Adams.

In “The Chairman Dances,” Adams imagines Madame Mao “crashing” a presidential banquet and dancing with her husband. The musical style is essentially a foxtrot, in which Adams utilizes his minimalist style while reflecting on music of the 1930s. His approach is to use repeated musical patterns that are gradually developed and expanded, giving the listener a chance to savor each individual theme.

The Philharmonic performance of Adams’ work featured lush strings and it was often very rhythmic and intense. Young definitely pursued the melodic lines and built up the intensity. This rendition was exquisite and mysterious at times. With some humor, the music eventually “winds down” as if it were a wind-up phonograph that was slowing.

Violinist Maria Ioudenitch was soloist in a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Opus 19. Ioudenitch was born in Russia and her family moved to the United States when she was two years old. She soon began taking violin lessons in Kansas City and later earned degrees from Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music and the New England Conservatory. She has continued her musical studies at the Kronberg Academy.

Violinist Maria Ioudenitch.

The three-movement work was composed between 1915 and 1917. It came at a time when Russia was undergoing dramatic changes, leading to the Bolshevik Revolution of November 1917. Although Prokofiev was considered a musical rebel around this time, the concerto is more of a late romantic work. It is notable for having slower first and third movements, while the second movement is a very fast and dazzling scherzo.

The first movement is lyrical and poignant as it establishes the virtuoso and very challenging violin solos, which were brilliantly and expertly performed by Ioudenitch. Although the tempo is primarily andantino, there are some faster and more energetic passages. The soloist handled the shifts with wonderful expertise. The Philharmonic provided some excellent accompaniment, adding to the highly original colors and moods that became so typical of Prokofiev, especially in his ballet score “Romeo and Juliet” and his fifth symphony. There are some musical twists that probably troubled some critics and concertgoers in 1917, but over time Prokofiev came to be accepted and respected. It’s interesting that there were actually some who attended the October 18, 1923, Paris premiere who thought the work was conservative compared to a Stravinsky work also introduced at the concert.

The second movement is a scherzo that is marked vivacissimo. It features some dazzling violin solos that were brilliantly played by Ioudenitch. She showed amazing dexterity and intensity in this movement. It emerged as a very impressive performance of some wonderfully intense music.

Composer Sergei Prokofiev (1917).

The third movement was songlike and intense at the same time. There were mysterious moments as well as often overwhelming passages. The demands on the soloist continued to be considerable and unrelenting; Ioudenitch was more than equal to the tasks. The orchestra gave top-notch accompaniment. Young ensured that there was a good balance between the soloist and the orchestra.

The very large audience gave Ioudenitch a big standing ovation. As the applause continued, she obliged with a short but impressive solo: the Fantasia No. 7 in E-flat Major by the German baroque composer George Philipp Telemann

The Czech composer Antonin Dvořák was invited to come to New York City in 1892 to lead a new musical conservatory. He also conducted concerts and wrote several major works, notably including his ninth symphony. Dvořák gave the Symphony No. 9 in C minor, Opus 95, the title “From the New World.” Dvořák was very much impressed with American folk music, especially African American spirituals and Native American tunes and rhythms. Although Dvořák insisted his 1893 score was completely original, it was clearly influenced by the American music he heard. He even encouraged American composers to utilize such folk music in their works.

The first movement begins slow and enigmatic, as if the composer was searching on how to present his impressions on American music, utilizing a theme that was likely inspired by the spiritual “Swing Lo, Sweet Chariot.” Young gave us a sustained introduction to the faster and more agitated main theme. He took the optional repeat as the music was developed impressively by the orchestra. There was some very fine brass playing during this movement.

The second movement is slow and sustained, clearly inspired by a spiritual. It had a nostalgic and charming quality that was enhanced by excellent woodwind performances. There was real charm throughout this movement.

The third movement is dancelike and fairly fast, enhanced by the addition of a solo triangle. This music was likely influenced by Native American dances with some additions of Czech folk music. Again, Dvořák was usually paraphrasing the tunes he had heard, creating a delightful musical impression of a country that fascinated him, particularly when he traveled by train as far west as Iowa.

Composer Antonin Dvořák.

The fourth movement has a martial quality. In many ways, the music reflects some of the unique Native American tunes that Dvořák heard. Could it be a depiction of one of the tribes going to war? Dvořák certainly was aware of the conflicts between “Indians” and other Americans, even as the true West was becoming tamer. There was some spectacular playing throughout the movement.

