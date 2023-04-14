NACS holds eLearning day in response to late night bomb threat

Several Indiana school districts, including Northwest Allen County Schools, are closed today following a bomb threat sent late last night, according to a release from the district.

The threat was sent to 40 school districts, according to the Henry County Sheriff John Sproles. He told Fox 59 in Indianapolis the threat was written in Arabic script and sent via email.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district would be having an eLearning day out of an abundance of caution, as they have not yet determined if the threat is credible or not.

The district is working with law enforcement, including the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the US Department of Homeland Security to determine the credibility of the threat and will release more information when they have it.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of the schools, but Indiana State Police said the investigation into the origin of the threat is ongoing.

This afternoon, Barker wrote a letter to NACS families saying all the schools had been searched and no explosives were found. After-school and weekend activities will continue as planned.