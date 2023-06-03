Fort Wayne Community Schools to offer free meals during the summer

Fort Wayne Community Schools will once again be handing out free meals during the summer.

The meal program offers free meals to children 18 and younger and adults enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Summer meals include breakfast, lunch and snacks, and are provided at locations around the city. Breakfast pickups are available at FWCS sites; lunch and snack pickups are at various Allen County Public Library locations; and just lunch pickups can be found at two Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation sites.

The program was created to serve nutritious meals to kids while schools are out of session, to ensure they receive proper nutrition throughout the year.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, except June 19 and July 4.

The full list of pickup sites and what meals they serve:

Allen County Public Library Sites:



Georgetown; Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM, snack 2:15 - 2:30 PM

Hessen Cassel; Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM, snack 2:15 - 2:30 PM

Little Turtle; Lunch 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM, snack 2:15 - 2:30 PM

Main; Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM, snack 2:15 - 2:30 PM

Pontiac; Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, snack 2:30 - 2:45 PM

Shawnee; 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM, snack 2:45 - 3 PM

Tecumseh; Lunch 12-1 PM, snack 3-3:15 PM

Waynedale; Lunch 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM, 3 - 3:15 PM

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

McMillen Lifetime Sports; Lunch 12:15 - 1:15 PM (June 5 through July 21)

Hamilton Park; Lunch 11 - 11:30 AM (June 5 through July 28)

Fort Wayne Community Schools (June 5 through July 23)