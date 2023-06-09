INDOT hosts meetings showing results of ongoing study into US 30 and US 31

The Indiana Department of Transportation held their first of three public meetings to get feedback on their study of US 30 East, to determine the needs of the corridor, as well as the entirety of US 30 and US 31.

The meeting, which was held in the New Haven Community Center, invited the public to come and see what the results of INDOT’s study have shown so far and offer comments and suggestions for how to make the corridor safer and more accessible.

Currently, INDOT is holding their second round of public meetings, following meetings in December. Communication lead for the project Shane Peck said, with limited resources, it’s important to explore all solutions.

“Everything’s on the table really," he said. "We need to make sure that whatever solutions are decided on are the best ones, the most efficient and the ones that will have the most benefit to the people that use these corridors.”

Most notably from the study, INDOT has found a large number of accidents occur on US 30 and are looking for ways to make the roadway safer.

INDOT will hold another meeting for US 30 East in Columbia City on Tuesday, as well as a virtual meeting, followed by meetings on US 31 South in Tipton on June 14 and Peru June 15. The organization will hold another round of meetings next spring. The study is expected to conclude in November 2024.