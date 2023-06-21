Former Vice President and current GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence visits Fort Wayne

Former Vice President and current GOP Presidential candidate Mike Pence was back home again in Indiana this week as he continues campaigning for President. He met with supporters at the Allen County Republican Headquarters in Fort Wayne and asked for them to donate, volunteer and pray for him and his campaign as he goes against his former boss and running mate Donald Trump.

Pence said he believes the American people and the Republican party know it’s time for a new direction.

“I’m more convinced than ever that Republicans know our party needs new leadership to carry us to victory,” Pence said.

Pence stood by the record of the Trump Pence White House but said it’s time for new leadership to get the Republican Party back to the Executive Mansion. Pence and Trump handily won Allen County and Northeast Indiana in 2016 and 2020, but Pence said he is confident his campaign will get those votes in 2024.

“With the overwhelming support we’ve received in the last few weeks, I believe different times call for different leadership,” Pence said.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was endorsed by his lieutenant and current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.

Since announcing his presidential run in Iowa earlier this month, Pence has been a consistent third in the polls for the Republican nomination behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He’s been polling ahead of candidates like former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, North Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie among others.

Pence said he needs 40,000 individual donations to qualify for the first GOP Presidential debate in the fall.

During his visit to Allen County Wednesday, Pence did not mention former President Donald Trump’s pending criminal indictments.

