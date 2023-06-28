Family of deceased inmate files wrongful death suit against former Allen County sheriff, officials

The family of an 18-year-old who died last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against former Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Jail Commander David Butler, and the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

The lawsuit, filed by Ariona Darling’s mother, alleges that Darling was able to commit suicide while in a cell in the Allen County Jail due to negligence. Darling was supposed to be monitored in a cell with a camera and checked on every 30 minutes.

But according to the lawsuit, Darling was able to cover the cell window with paper on June 27, 2021 and hang herself with a bedsheet.

Darling was arrested on charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement on May 13, 2021.

According to court documents, the following timeline occurred:

On June 3, 2021, Darling submitted a medical request form asking to see a mental health professional. The next day, she saw a nurse and reported experiencing anxiety, depression and "seeing tracers."

On June 12, 2021, Darling reported being suicidal and was placed on "Level 1 suicide watch." Level 1 precautions require inmates be held in a cell with a camera, wear a suicide smock, be provided with a suicide blanket instead of regular bedding and be visually observed every 15 minutes.

The next day, a different nurse evaluated Darling and reported she no longer showed desire to self-harm. Darling was moved to level 2 suicide watch, which required she still be held in a cell with a camera and be checked on every 15 minutes, but was allowed regular clothes and bedding.

Jail staff signed the suicide protocol form to acknowledge receipt, but according to court documents, staff only checked on Darling every 30 minutes, with some longer intervals.

On June 14, 2021, Darling's suicide watch was discontinued when she denied any desire to harm herself.

Three days later, Darling filled out another medical request form stating "I need to speak with the psych doctor! Please..."

On June 18, 2021, Darling was declared acutely suicidal and placed back on Level 1 suicide watch, where she remained through June 21, 2021.

On June 20, 2021, Darling told a nurse she was still suicidal with concerns about her criminal charges. The next day, she told another nurse that she was struggling with a big decision, reportedly between getting the max sentence or testifying against her boyfriend. She reported wanting to harm herself if she was able.

The next day, Darling denied active thoughts of wanting to harm herself, but still expressed fleeting suicide ideation. She was again moved back to Level 2 suicide watch.

According to the lawsuit, jail staff signed the suicide watch protocol, acknowledging receipt, but moved Darling into a cell without a camera.

Over the next four days, Darling was evaluated daily and remained on level 2 suicide watch, but remained in the cell without a camera.

On the afternoon of June 26, 2021, Darling was evaluated by Laura Clark, a health professional named in the lawsuit. When she asked Darling if she had a current plan to commit suicide, Clark recorded the response; "She has no plan, she says this with a smile and looks down 'not now anyway.'"

Darling asked for a change in medication and to see a doctor.

Clark shared her evaluation with Nadine Harris, also named in the lawsuit, who filled out a protocol form keeping Darling on level 2, but increasing checks to 15 minute intervals.

The protocol was allegedly never provided to jail staff.

On the morning of June 27, 2021, forms indicate that Darling was still being observed every 30 minutes. In the afternoon, Darling could be heard screaming, crying and kicking at her cell door. According to the lawsuit, inmates nearby reported Darling had been communicating with her boyfriend, housed on the floor below her, through the toilet.

He was allegedly threatening Darling if she testified against him and urging her to take her own life.

The lawsuit alleges jail staff was aware of the communication.

That afternoon, after Darling's lunch tray was collected, she covered her cell window with paper and began making preparations to hand herself with her bedsheet.

Between 12:16 p.m., when her lunch tray was collected, and 1:38 p.m., Darling was not checked on, despite protocol calling for her to be checked on every 30 minutes.

According to the lawsuit, an officer documented a check on Darling's forms, but video surveillance does not show the check occurring.

During her time in the jail, Darling was moved between Level 1 and Level 2 suicide watch several times. Both levels stated she was to be kept in a cell with a camera, but despite acknowledgement from jail staff, Darling was kept in a cell without a camera.

At 1:38 p.m., officers entered Darling’s cell and found her hanging by a bedsheet tied to the bunkbed. She was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

Darling’s mother is requesting a jury trial to determine punitive and actual damages in what she claims is her daughter's wrongful death.