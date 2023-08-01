Incoming abortion ban prompts statewide, Fort Wayne protests

Protesters gathered on the Allen County Courthouse green yesterday to speak out against Indiana’s abortion ban, which went into effect today.

The protest was organized by Indiana NOW, the National Organization for Women, and gatherings were held throughout the state Monday evening to bring attention to the incoming bill.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News Laurie Gray, legislative coordinator for Indiana NOW, holds a sign that says "forced labor is human trafficking" and "ERA now," with the US and Indiana codes defining human trafficking on them on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The bill was passed last summer following the Dobbs decision, but was blocked by a state judge. Earlier this year, the Indiana supreme court ruled it didn’t violate the state constitution.

Laurie Gray is the legislative coordinator for Indiana NOW. She spoke during the protest on Monday and held a sign that likened the ban to human trafficking.

“We’re talking about forced labor, we’re talking about women not having a choice of what to do with their own bodies, and it meets the statutory definition of human trafficking.”

Gray’s sign referenced both the Indiana definition, in IC 35-42-3.5-1, and the US definition, in 18 USC § 1589, of human trafficking and forced labor.

While polling on abortion is difficult, due to various exceptions and context, according to the Bowen Center for Public Affairs, a majority of Hoosiers believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.