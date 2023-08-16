Man suspected of killing state police trooper granted change of venue

Terry Sands, the suspect in the killing of Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey, will now face trial in Wabash County, after a DeKalb County Superior Court judge granted his motion for change of venue.

Sands is facing multiple charges related to Bailey's killing—murder, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Bailey was directing traffic on I-69 around weather-related car wrecks during a March snowstorm. Sands was fleeing police north from Fort Wayne and heading toward the area of the crashes. Bailey deployed stop sticks in an effort to end the pursuit, and police said Sands swerved to avoid them, striking the trooper.

Bailey was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

In making their case for murder, DeKalb County prosecutors have said Sands was targeting Bailey.

Court records show Sands is scheduled to stand trial in Wabash Superior Court beginning on March 4.

