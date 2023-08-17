Northwest Allen County Schools presents strategic plan

Northwest Allen County Schools presented an updated strategic plan for the district’s future at the board meeting on Monday. The plan highlights personalized learning, wellness and trust and transparency as some of the main concerns for the district moving forward.

In January, NACS began steering the plan with a committee of teachers, students, administrators, staff, parents and community members. The process included collecting feedback from the community and using it to identify specific problems in the district.

Superintendent Wayne Barker said the idea was to show the community that the future of the district is up to them.

“I think now the most important thing is that we show them that we listened by creating the plan," he said. "But more than that, we show them that they can trust us by executing the plan.”

One issue Barker said came out clearly was that, while NACS prepares students for college, feedback said they could do a better job preparing students for the workforce, and that is one way the feedback will be implemented by the strategic plan.

Under trust and transparency on the plan document, one goal listed is to create a platform for feedback from parents, students and staff.

Barker said the plan is a living document and the community can expect it to be a transparent, ongoing conversation in school board meetings to address challenges in the district.