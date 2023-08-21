INDOT considering solutions to a variety of troubles on U.S. 30

U.S. 30 East in Northeast Indiana is about to get a makeover. Representatives from the INDOT ProPEL U.S. 30 study team presented their findings from months of public input and study on the current state of the U.S. 30 corridor to the Allen County Commissioners Friday morning.

The study found most respondents in the community were worried about safety on the highway.

In the last five years, the ProPEL team said there have been more than 2,700 crashes on U.S. 30 and that everyday, there is a 73% chance of a wreck happening on that highway.

The rest of the public input settled around mobility on U.S. 30, and how to get on and off the freeway.

The ProPEL team said there are 189 access points to U.S. 30 and 12 intersections that slow down traffic. Those are areas where motor vehicles or pedestrians and bicyclists can enter U.S. 30.

The ProPEL team is still taking public input online and said it is now considering more than 50 possible solutions including closing a number of those access points to the corridor, which runs through Allen, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties.

Over the next year, the team will take in public input online and incorporate it into a study of those possible solutions and present a plan for U.S. 30 to INDOT by the end of next summer.

