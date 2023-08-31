© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
GM Assembly Fort Wayne Plant extends production shutdown another week

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Production workers at the General Motors Assembly Fort Wayne plant will be out of work again next week.

The plant is extending its production pause because of a continued shortage of steering shafts.

In a statement, plant officials said, “GM is actively working with our supplier to resolve the issues that have arisen so we can begin producing the vehicles that are in such high demand with our dealers and customers. We have every intention of resuming production on Monday, September 11.”

The plant originally planned to get production back up and running this coming Tuesday. Officials would not say what specifically made them change course.

Production workers have to file for unemployment to be compensated for this period. GM says they are being placed on “temporary layoff.”

Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
