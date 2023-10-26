TikTok lawyers argue for state's civil case dismissal in Allen County Superior Court

Social media company TikTok argued for dismissal in the case brought against it by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Wednesday in Allen County Superior court.

Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote heard oral arguments from lawyers on both sides.

In December 2022, Rokita sued TikTok in two separate cases, alleging that the app violates Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act by not disclosing that user data may be subject to Chinese law in one.

In the other, the State is accusing the app of luring children with deceptive labeling and then allowing them access to inappropriate content on the app.

Lawyers for TikTok argued that the State has no jurisdiction in these cases because they cannot prove that the app is targeting Indiana residents specifically and that the complaints are challenging the app’s alleged nationwide conduct, which falls under federal jurisdiction.

In June, U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady released an order saying the federal court would not take jurisdiction of the complaint, after TikTok requested the case be moved to federal court.

DeGroote said she would issue a ruling on both cases by Nov. 29.

