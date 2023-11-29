INDOT looking for public feedback on recommendations for US 30 and US 31

The Indiana Department of Transportation, INDOT, wants public feedback on its recommendations for the US 30 and US 31 corridors.

INDOT implemented Planning Environmental Linkage, PEL, studies called ProPEL US 30 and US 31 to find ways to adjust the state roads to make them safer, more accessible and more freely moving.

The studies have gone to different communities along the corridors to get public input on that project.

So far, ProPEL US 30 and US 31 is not recommending any bypasses or more travel lanes on US 30 East because of the public input so far has.

ProPEL US 30 spokesperson Shane Peck said the input told them they would create too many problems.

“That makes for a bigger footprint,” Peck said. “It would have a bigger impact on homes and businesses along that section wherever those travel lanes were added. It’s also a major expense.”

The studies are recommending roadway lighting, adding or extending turn lanes and acceleration lanes, new interchanges and more on and off ramps, among other things.

The full list of 55 recommendations, called the Universe of Alternatives, as well as where you can provide your feedback can all be found here.

INDOT said it will take public input on these recommendations until December 22. It will then revise the recommendations based on that feedback before starting up another round of public input opportunities this coming summer. Beck said ProPEL US 30 and US 31 will present its final recommendations for the corridors next fall.

