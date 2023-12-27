More than $6 million in state funding comes to Northeast Indiana for trail expansion

Area communities received more than $6 million for new trails in the fourth round of Indiana’s Next Level Trails last week.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, more than $5.2 million went to support the Poka-Bache Trail in Steuben County. Part of the grant will extend an existing portion of the trail about one mile from southern Angola to the edge of the city. An additional portion of the grant will extend it more than three miles to the town of Pleasant Lake.

The Poka-Bache Trail goes from Pokagon State Park in Steuben County to Oubache State Park in Wells County.

The City of Fort Wayne received $1 million, earmarked to extend its trail system from Rockhill Park in the West Central Neighborhood to Getz Road west of the city.

In a release, Fort Wayne officials said construction on the nearly 2-mile Illinois Road Trail is slated to begin this spring and will take about a year to complete.

The path of the 10-foot wide trail will connect 107 miles of existing trails in the Fort Wayne Area Trails system, as well as to various shopping centers, apartment complexes. Two schools will also connect via the Ardmore Avenue and Towpath trails.