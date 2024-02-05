Citilink unveils bus artwork for Transit Equity Day

On Friday, Citilink unveiled a bus covered in unique artwork paying tribute to civil rights activist Rosa Parks on what would have been her 111 birthday.

Friday was also Transit Equity Day.

The artwork was designed by local artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry. The bus mural was made possible by SEED Fort Wayne. The mural-wrapped bus will operate across the city for at least two years, according to a release.

In partnership with Sky High Graphix, Citilink also created Rosa Parks decals which will be on every bus next to the corresponding seat where Parks had sat, according to a release.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that Friday was an opportunity to highlight the importance of equity and meeting the needs of the public.

Citilink is Fort Wayne’s public transportation provider.