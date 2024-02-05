© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Citilink unveils bus artwork for Transit Equity Day

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:43 PM EST
This Citilink bus unveiled Friday was wrapped in imagery honoring Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks and drawn by local artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry. It will be in operation throughout Fort Wayne for at least two years.
Photo provided
This Citilink bus unveiled Friday was wrapped in imagery honoring Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks and drawn by local artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry. It will be in operation throughout Fort Wayne for at least two years.

On Friday, Citilink unveiled a bus covered in unique artwork paying tribute to civil rights activist Rosa Parks on what would have been her 111 birthday.

Friday was also Transit Equity Day.

The artwork was designed by local artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry. The bus mural was made possible by SEED Fort Wayne. The mural-wrapped bus will operate across the city for at least two years, according to a release.

In partnership with Sky High Graphix, Citilink also created Rosa Parks decals which will be on every bus next to the corresponding seat where Parks had sat, according to a release.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that Friday was an opportunity to highlight the importance of equity and meeting the needs of the public.

Citilink is Fort Wayne’s public transportation provider.
Tags
News local newsCitilink
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green