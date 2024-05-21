Former FWCS Board Member Rohli Booker sworn to Fort Wayne City Council seat

Fort Wayne Community Schools is down a school board member after Rohli Booker stepped down to take her new seat as the sixth district representative on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Booker announced her resignation at Monday night’s school board meeting. State law prohibits individuals from holding more than one publicly elected position.

Booker said her time on the FWCS school board has been “an amazing journey.” She was first elected to the board in 2020.

FWCS spokesperson Scott Murray said the district will take applications to fill Booker’s now vacated school board seat. Once those applicants are in, the board will then vote on Booker’s successor who will fill out the remainder of her term, which runs until 2028.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker administered the oath of office to Booker to fill her old seat on the city council.

In a social media post, Tucker said Booker is “a collaborative leader who cares deeply about the well-being and future of our city. I look forward to working with her to improve the quality of life for every Fort Wayne resident.”

With her inauguration Tuesday, Booker became the third African American woman ever to serve on the Fort Wayne City Council.

