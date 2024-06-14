Fort Wayne Police officer shot, suspect shot Thursday afternoon

A Fort Wayne Police officer was shot Thursday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire with a burglary suspect, who was also shot.

According to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was treated and released at an area hospital.

Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 4700 block of Holton Avenue. When they were checking back of the home, 20-year-old Zar Mi Myint was coming out of a rear window and fired a fully-automatic handgun at police.

Myint initially escaped, and was located later in the 1300 block of East Fairfax Avenue and was arrested.

He is preliminarily charged with attempted murder, burglary causing serious bodily injuries, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement drawing a deadly weapon, and possession of a machine gun.

Myint is confined at the Allen County Lockup, according to the release.

The shooting is under investigation by multiple agencies including the Indiana State Police, New Haven Police Department, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.