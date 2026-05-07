Dirty nickel: The cost of mining in Indonesia
Across six locations in Indonesia, NPR spoke with locals about how nickel mining is changing the land and daily life. It's brought jobs, but also concerns about environmental damage and public health.
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More stories in this series:
- Greetings from a sea village in Indonesia, where Indigenous fishing gets help from mangroves
- In Indonesia, a fishing village replants mangrove forests one seedling at a time
- Indonesia's capital of the future faces doubts in the present
- Dirty nickel: The health costs of mining in Indonesia
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