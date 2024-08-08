© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: August 8, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
A drummer keeps their dragon boat team in rhythm during Fort Wayne's annual races at Promenade Park.
Brittany Smith / WBOI
Zach and Victoria begin this week's edition of Field Notes discussing the Olympics and the latest Hoosiers to bring home hardware from Paris. They'll also discuss the first high school girls golf tournaments of the new season, as well as Snider football's first practice as they seek to defend their 2023 state title.

Zach attended Fort Wayne's annual Dragon Boat Races over the weekend, and shares his sights and sounds from the day at Promenade Park.

This week's show closes with quick notes on the Olympics, local baseball, and the Colts, who will play their first preseason game of 2024 on Sunday.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
