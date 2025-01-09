© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Field Notes: January 9, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:40 AM EST
After defeating IU, Notre Dame will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on January 1 in New Orleans.
Notre Dame will take on Penn State in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Thursday night.

Victoria Jacobsen starts us off with her experiences from New Orleans, in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street and Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia. She'll also help us prepare for Thursday night's Orange Bowl showdown against Penn State.

We're nearing the halfway point of the ECHL season, so Fort Wayne Komets play-by-play voice Shane Albahrani drops by to discuss the state of the team.

Zach will close out this edition with the quickest of quick notes on the NFL playoff bracket.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard