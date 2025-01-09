Field Notes: January 9, 2024

Victoria Jacobsen starts us off with her experiences from New Orleans, in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street and Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia. She'll also help us prepare for Thursday night's Orange Bowl showdown against Penn State.

We're nearing the halfway point of the ECHL season, so Fort Wayne Komets play-by-play voice Shane Albahrani drops by to discuss the state of the team.

Zach will close out this edition with the quickest of quick notes on the NFL playoff bracket.