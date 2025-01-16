Field Notes: January 16, 2025

Zach Bernard sits down with WBOI's Ella Abbott to discuss what we learned about the new Snider football stadium during an information session last week, and the timeline for completion.

There are a lot of important events coming up on the high school sports calendar, and the Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen helps us prepare for this weekend's ACAC basketball tournament, the first ever IHSAA girls' wrestling final, and upcoming gymnastics events.

We'll close out with some sounds from Notre Dame's Orange Bowl victory, courtesy of Indiana Public Broadcasting.