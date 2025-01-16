© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes: January 16, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published January 16, 2025 at 7:32 AM EST
Artist rendering on display during January 8 information session showcasing the new football stadium being built for Snider high school.
Ella Abbott / WBOI
Zach Bernard sits down with WBOI's Ella Abbott to discuss what we learned about the new Snider football stadium during an information session last week, and the timeline for completion.

There are a lot of important events coming up on the high school sports calendar, and the Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen helps us prepare for this weekend's ACAC basketball tournament, the first ever IHSAA girls' wrestling final, and upcoming gymnastics events.

We'll close out with some sounds from Notre Dame's Orange Bowl victory, courtesy of Indiana Public Broadcasting.

Tags
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard