It's March, and the madness has already begun for Purdue Fort Wayne's basketball teams with the Horizon League Tournament.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to discuss the chances of the Mastodon women's team earning a bid to the NCAA tournament, while discussing girls' basketball state finals as well as boys' swimming state finals.

Zach closes this week out with notes on the Komets, the broader Horizon League picture, and the Pacers.