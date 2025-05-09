© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 9, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair starts us off with an in-depth look at proposed legislation designed to address the problem of chronic absenteeism in Indiana schools.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith covers a newly filed lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the use of student IDs for voting—posing significant barriers to young voters.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend issues a statement welcoming Pope Leo XIV with joyful hope.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
