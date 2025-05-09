Northeast Indiana Now: May 9, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Kirsten Adair starts us off with an in-depth look at proposed legislation designed to address the problem of chronic absenteeism in Indiana schools.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith covers a newly filed lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the use of student IDs for voting—posing significant barriers to young voters.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend issues a statement welcoming Pope Leo XIV with joyful hope.