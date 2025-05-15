© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 15, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith begins with more on a "Churches' Bill of Rights", a document that covers the legal and constitutional rights of religious institutions and people of faith.

WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us about The Allen County Public Library's latest storyscape installment, highlighting how spaces like these encourage early learning.

Brandon Smith reports on the 98% reduction in abortions from 2022, detailing the impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
