Northeast Indiana Now: May 15, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith begins with more on a "Churches' Bill of Rights", a document that covers the legal and constitutional rights of religious institutions and people of faith.

WBOI's Ella Abbott tells us about The Allen County Public Library's latest storyscape installment, highlighting how spaces like these encourage early learning.

Brandon Smith reports on the 98% reduction in abortions from 2022, detailing the impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban.