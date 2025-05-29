© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 29, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 29, 2025 at 2:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approves three new boards at the request of Mayor Sharon Tucker, with each board focusing on issues Mayor Tucker addressed in her State of the City speech earlier this year.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham highlights Donald Trump's approval of a 14.9-billion-dollar sale of U-S Steel to a Japanese company, raising concerns with the United Steelworkers union.

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports that Allen County Department of Health officials declared Indiana's measles outbreak over this week.

Tags
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
