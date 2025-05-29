Northeast Indiana Now: May 29, 2025

Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approves three new boards at the request of Mayor Sharon Tucker, with each board focusing on issues Mayor Tucker addressed in her State of the City speech earlier this year.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham highlights Donald Trump's approval of a 14.9-billion-dollar sale of U-S Steel to a Japanese company, raising concerns with the United Steelworkers union.

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports that Allen County Department of Health officials declared Indiana's measles outbreak over this week.