Northeast Indiana Now: July 8, 2025
WBOI’s Ella Abbott tells us more about the opening of Neighborhood Health’s Oxford Clinic, the next step in expanding affordable healthcare access to Southeast Fort Wayne.
Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Abigail Ruhman reports the state is shifting to a new model for behavioral health and crisis care, though FSSA officials voice concerns over adequate funding.
Indiana launches a new state office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation dedicated to helping small businesses start and grow.