Northeast Indiana Now: July 8, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
WBOI’s Ella Abbott tells us more about the opening of Neighborhood Health’s Oxford Clinic, the next step in expanding affordable healthcare access to Southeast Fort Wayne.

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Abigail Ruhman reports the state is shifting to a new model for behavioral health and crisis care, though FSSA officials voice concerns over adequate funding.

Indiana launches a new state office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation dedicated to helping small businesses start and grow.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
