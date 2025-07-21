© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: July 18, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon praises Indiana as a national model for school choice and affordability during a visit to Purdue University Wednesday.

An Indiana task force will evaluate the state's emergency alert system in the wake of the recent deadly floods in Texas.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports previously closed slots for Indiana's Medicaid waivers reopened July 1, but slots released by the FSSA will only cover about one third of the 13,000 Hoosiers on waitlists.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
