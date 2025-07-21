Northeast Indiana Now: July 18, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon praises Indiana as a national model for school choice and affordability during a visit to Purdue University Wednesday.

An Indiana task force will evaluate the state's emergency alert system in the wake of the recent deadly floods in Texas.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports previously closed slots for Indiana's Medicaid waivers reopened July 1, but slots released by the FSSA will only cover about one third of the 13,000 Hoosiers on waitlists.