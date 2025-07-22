© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 22, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports a man was shot to death by Fort Wayne Police officers Monday afternoon after a man was reported to be armed with a gun and making suicidal comments.

Indiana has proposed changes to Medicaid waivers that provide home and community-based services, but advocates say the proposal would harm people with disabilities and isolate them.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
