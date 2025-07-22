Northeast Indiana Now: July 22, 2025

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports a man was shot to death by Fort Wayne Police officers Monday afternoon after a man was reported to be armed with a gun and making suicidal comments.

Indiana has proposed changes to Medicaid waivers that provide home and community-based services, but advocates say the proposal would harm people with disabilities and isolate them.