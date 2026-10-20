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WBOI Newscast

WBOI Newscast: October 20, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT

The nearly 90-year mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance continues. A joint expedition involving Purdue University concluded that an object spotted in satellite images was likely a collection of large trees, not the wreckage of her plane.

Longtime Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been fired. The decision game following a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Governor Mike Braun visited Bloomington Monday and talked about the state economy and defended his position on data centers.

WBOI Newscast
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow