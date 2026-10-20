No Kings: Vote Early draws hundreds to downtown Fort Wayne

Hundreds gathered Saturday at the Allen County Courthouse Green for No Kings: Vote Early.

It was one of 3,000 events that took place in all 50 states, according to event organizers.

According to Indivisible Northeast Indiana, additional northeast Indiana rallies were held in Warsaw, LaGrange, Butler and North Manchester.

Indiana saw 35 rallies statewide—with protesters gathering in Indianapolis at the governor’s residence.

The rallies focused on boosting voter turnout and stressing the importance of early voting.

Organizers are also building a rapid response network to defend elections, according to news releases.

Indivisible Northeast Indiana co-founder Jim Carpenter said Saturday’s rallies show a different model of mass participation and are making sure people are ready to vote.