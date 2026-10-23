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WBOI Newscast

WBOI Newscast: October 23, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT

Work requirements for Medicaid will take effect in January of 2027.

The number of counties with restrictions for data center developments is expanding. The policies range from bans and temporary moratoriums to regulatory ordinances to limit where the high-tech campuses can be built.

An Indiana Senator accused of shoplifting has announced his intention to resign. It’s too late for Alting to take his name off the November ballot, but in a post made on social media, he said he plans to bring his nearly 30 years of public service to an end.

WBOI Newscast
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow