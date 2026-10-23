WBOI Newscast: October 23, 2026

Work requirements for Medicaid will take effect in January of 2027.

The number of counties with restrictions for data center developments is expanding. The policies range from bans and temporary moratoriums to regulatory ordinances to limit where the high-tech campuses can be built.

An Indiana Senator accused of shoplifting has announced his intention to resign. It’s too late for Alting to take his name off the November ballot, but in a post made on social media, he said he plans to bring his nearly 30 years of public service to an end.