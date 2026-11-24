WBOI Newscast: November 24, 2026
Indiana's gas tax holiday is finally coming to an end in December, and any additional relief would have to be considered by the legislature.
Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana will be a little cheaper this year, according to the annual Indiana Farm Bureau survey that takes a look at meal prices year over year.
The federal government will work with Indiana to provide temporary housing assistance for those impacted by historic floods and storms that displaced people over the summer.