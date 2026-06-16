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Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: June 16, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 16, 2026 at 10:39 AM EDT
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Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl introduced three new ordinances purportedly to build more accountability around the Google data center on the southeast side.

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita signed onto a letter with thirteen other states that claims abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone poses a risk to the water supply, but medical experts say there is no evidence to support those claims.

A bill authored by U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym would expand the use of Amber Alerts.

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Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who &amp; What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow