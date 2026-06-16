Who & What: June 16, 2026

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl introduced three new ordinances purportedly to build more accountability around the Google data center on the southeast side.

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita signed onto a letter with thirteen other states that claims abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone poses a risk to the water supply, but medical experts say there is no evidence to support those claims.

A bill authored by U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym would expand the use of Amber Alerts.